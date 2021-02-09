https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/proud-boys-ethan-nordean-storming-the-capitol-judge/2021/02/09/id/1009345

The Proud Boys leader who was arrested for allegedly taking part in the Capitol riot will remain in custody after a judge’s order granting him release pending his trial was reversed, the New York Post reports.

Ethan Nordean, the 30-year-old resident of Washington also known as “Rufio Panman,” appeared before a federal judge in Seattle on Monday via video, where he was granted his pretrial release. However, this ruling was reversed on appeal only a few hours later by U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell, who also ordered Nordean be transported to Washington, D.C., without delay.

Nordean faces several charges related to the riot, in which he is accused of leading a group to the Capitol and then entering the building after others forced the doors open. His attorney denied the prosecutors’ claims his client is a flight risk as “far-fetched,” saying Nordean turned himself in to law enforcement once he learned they were looking to take him into custody.

“He was not home when agents arrived to arrest him,” federal public defender Corey Endo said during the hearing Monday. “His wife called him and told him they were there to arrest him and he returned home. Those are not the actions of someone who wishes to flee.”

