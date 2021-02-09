https://hotair.com/archives/jazz-shaw/2021/02/09/psaki-mocks-reporter-asking-job-losses/

Maybe the honeymoon really is over for White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. After a few weeks of watching most of the MSM fawning over President Biden’s designated mouthpiece and her “amazing” ability to not tell lies all the time, things are getting a little testy in the briefing room. The latest example of this trend showed up yesterday when Fox News’ Peter Doocy had the temerity to ask Psaki about the thousands of jobs being wiped out by Biden’s cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline and when those idled workers could expect new “green” jobs as Uncle Joe promised on the campaign trail. Rather than offering an answer or “circling back,” Psaki instead chose to mock the reporter and suggest that there really weren’t a bunch of construction workers heading for the unemployment lines. (NY Post)

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Monday mocked a reporter who asked when workers on the canceled Keystone XL pipeline would get “green jobs” promised by President Biden… “Where is it that they can go for their green job?” Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked Psaki at her Monday afternoon press briefing, referring to Biden’s promise to create good-paying union jobs in the green energy sector as his administration attempts to end the nation’s reliance on fossil fuels… “Well, I’d certainly welcome you to present your data of all the thousands and thousands of people who won’t be getting a green job,” Psaki snarked. “Maybe next time you’re here you can present that.”

Is this really the spin that Joe Biden has settled on for this question? He’s just going to pretend that the job losses never happened and move on? Or did Psaki just decide to do a bit of freestyling here so she can show people she’s being tough on Fox News, producing a tone-deaf moment that she’ll probably have to walk back later?

For the record, it’s expected that Biden’s executive order killed off at least 1,000 jobs immediately and will wind up putting 11,000 people out of work in both construction work and supporting industries. John Kerry’s suggestion that they can simply go to work making solar panels is nearly as insulting as Psaki’s answer since the vast majority of those workers have no job experience in that area. On top of that, everyone would have to relocate because there are no solar panel manufacturers operating in the affected region.

Even AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka (a huge Biden supporter) blasted the Keystone XL decision recently. The unions once again blindly put all of their support behind the Democrats, and now this is how their workers are being paid back. Money well spent, unions!

As a side note, I will point out that not all of the energy policy news coming out of the Biden administration has been dismal. His pick to lead the Department of Energy, Jennifer Granholm, recently provided answers to a list of written questions from Senators regarding the Biden administration’s energy policies. She described herself as being “excited” about the possibilities offered by advanced, small module nuclear reactors, which she described as “important and promising.” She also described advanced carbon capture technology as something she’s looking forward to. If so, that would imply that there’s a future for coal power as well as the oil and gas industry.

Of course, those answers appear to fly in the face things that Joe Biden has said about wiping out oil and gas by 2035. Also, her apparent embrace of next-generation nuclear power (which is not a source of carbon emissions) is in opposition to the positions taken by progressive wing leaders like Bernie Sanders, who wants to end nuclear power entirely. So far we’re getting mixed messages from Biden’s team on energy, but if he’s willing to go along with the things Granholm brought up, perhaps this won’t be a total loss.

