https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/psaki-says-schools-person-classes-one-day-week-fulfills-joe-bidens-promise-reopen-schools-video/

The CDC Director has already stated that there is data to suggest schools can reopen safely.

“Vaccination of teachers is not a prerequisite for the safe reopening of schools,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky told reporters last week.

But the Biden Administration is not listening to the CDC and is not ‘following the science.’

The Biden Admin is bowing down to toxic teachers unions and the children are suffering.

TRENDING: LIVE STREAM VIDEO: President Trump Senate Impeachment Trial Starting at 1 PM Eastern on RSBN

A reporter asked White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki to clarify Joe Biden’s plan (and promise) to reopen schools within his first 100 days in office.

“Does it mean teachers in classroom teaching students in classrooms or does it just mean kids in classrooms with a remote screen? Help us understand,” the reporter asked.

Psaki said Biden’s goal was to have “more than 50%” of K-8 schools open by April 30.

“That means some teaching in classrooms. So at least one day a week, hopefully it’s more. And obviously, it is as much as is safe in each school and local district,” Psaki said.

Joe Biden’s America: Where 50% of schools *having a chance* of being open one day a week for in-person learning is considered a success.

WATCH:

White House: Our goal is to have 50 percent of schools open by April 30, 2021 — “at least one day per week” pic.twitter.com/7VNpG9i0Sx — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 9, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

