https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/psaki-asked-bidens-eo-forcing-girls-compete-biological-males-transgenders-important-daughters-video/

What about the rights of young girls?

When asked about the White House’s message to young girls being forced to compete against biological males, Psaki said Biden’s belief is trans rights are human rights.

In other words, Joe Biden believes biological males who identify as transgender, are more important than your daughters.

Psaki then deferred the reporter to the schools that are forced to allow biological males to compete with biological females – because of Joe Biden’s executive order.

TRENDING: LIVE STREAM VIDEO: President Trump Senate Impeachment Trial Starting at 1 PM Eastern on RSBN

All the suburban housewives and woke wine mommies who voted for Biden because ‘Trump tweeted mean things’ are getting what they deserve.

Biden’s White House doesn’t believe your daughters matter.

WATCH:

TRANS RIGHTS: White House Press Sec. Jen Psaki on trans and cis girls in high school competing in sporting events: “The President’s belief is that trans rights are human rights.” pic.twitter.com/6at4bwHxbG — Forbes (@Forbes) February 9, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

