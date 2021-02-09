https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/psycho-ocasio-cortez-confronted-exact-quote-accusing-ted-cruz-attempted-murder-openly-lies-walks-away-video/

In late January the Robinhood trading app blocked trading of GME stocks citing “market volatility” as its reason for de-listing support for securities including GameStop, AMC, Blackberry and Nokia.

The Wall Street hedge funds were going bust and thousands of small-time investors were making too much money.

As MSN Money reported the move sparked outrage on Twitter and the Reddit community r/WallStreetBets, which was at the center of a stock-trading storm this week after its members poured money into the retail company GameStop in order to disrupt hedge fund short sellers.

Donald Trump Jr. and Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez both chimed in on this move to screw the small investor.

When @AOC and @DonaldJTrumpJr are on the same side you know you fucked up @RobinhoodApp pic.twitter.com/y15FBqrUu9 — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) January 28, 2021

Later in the day Senator Ted Cruz jumped in and agreed with Ocasio Cortez.

It was something they could both agree on, right?

But AOC bit his head off.

Ocasio Cortez accused Cruz of attempted murder and demanded he resign from the Senate.

This was because Cruz challenged the fraudulent election results.

Then she accused Cruz of the suicide of a second police officer.

WOW!

While you conveniently talk about “moving on,” a second Capitol police officer lost their life yesterday in the still-raging aftermath of the attacks you had a role in. This isn’t a joke. We need accountability, and that includes a new Senator from Texas.https://t.co/IQ69aZIt3v — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 28, 2021

On Monday Rep. Ocasio-Cortez was asked about the same exact quote she used to smear Senator Ted Cruz from ten days ago.

Ocasio Cortez lied through her teeth and said the quote was not accurate. Then she said she would not apologize for the quote and walked away in the snow.

.@AOC to @tedcruz: “…you almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago so you can sit this one out.”@AOC when asked about her exact quote: “Yeah, so that’s not the quote and I will not apologize for what I said.” pic.twitter.com/TiT6MwQb4G — The First (@TheFirstonTV) February 8, 2021

This woman shows no ability to accept responsibility for her words and actions.

