https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/rancher-biden-stopping-wall-hurt-trumps-legacy-hurt-american-people/

An interview on Fox News on Monday hinted that many lives are being impacted by President Joe Biden’s decision to halt the construction of the wall at the southern border.

“Well, that’s been Trump’s motto through his campaign and through his administration, they were going to build a wall,” a New Mexico rancher told Fox News reporter Lawerence Jones.

“And it started in April of last year. And we were, you know, we were really excited that this was happening. And then as soon as President Biden took office, he pulled the plug on this project and it came to an immediate halt.”

“What was it you feel that told them, that got them to this position where they said that we didn’t need the wall anymore? Did you guys complain about it or other locals complaining about it?” Jones asked.

TRENDING: Professor who joked about Barron Trump at impeachment hearing joins Biden DOJ

“Absolutely not. Everybody in our area is in favor of this wall because they’ve seen where it is worked, and that it does work,” the rancher replied.

“The wall works,” Jones agreed.

“The wall works,” the rancher said. “This is all a politically driven agenda and this is and this is what’s frustrating to me is the Biden administration, they’re stopping the wall, in my opinion, to try to hurt Trump’s legacy of securing the border. When in reality all it is doing is hurting the American people.”

Biden issued a proclamation Jan. 20 calling the national security emergency declaration by the Trump administration “unwarranted” and saying that all development on a border wall had to be stopped.

“It shall be the policy of my Administration that no more American taxpayer dollars be diverted to construct a border wall. I am also directing a careful review of all resources appropriated or redirected to construct a southern border wall,” the proclamation said.

The border wall system worked exactly as designed. The illicit traffic was slowed down, the detection technology alerted @CBPElCentro USBP agents, agents responded, and the subject was apprehended. pic.twitter.com/N9bLpob9Zg — CBP (@CBP) December 5, 2019

Former President Donald Trump made it a key point in the 2016 election that not only was the United States going to build a wall at the southern border, but that we were going to make Mexico pay for it.

While the “Art of the Deal” author did not manage to get the dinero needed to fund the wall from our neighbors, funds from the defense budget were ultimately used to bring the project to fruition.

The southern border already has miles of fencing and barricades, but large sections are left without any sort of divider between the two countries.

This lack of a divider allows illegal immigrants to cross into the United States relatively easily, although many are apprehended by the United States Border Patrol.

Apprehensions at the border also fell during the Trump administration.

Looking toward the future, Biden views the issue as a major priority for the administration, recently sending a hefty immigration bill to Congress along with signing executive orders reversing some of Trump’s immigration policies.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

