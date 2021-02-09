https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/rand-paul-battles-chrissy-wallace/







Preview of today’s impeachment trial

“If we’re going to criminalize speech, and somehow impeach everybody who says, ‘Go fight to hear your voices heard,’ I mean really we ought to impeach Chuck Schumer then.”

TRANSCRIPT

CHRIS WALLACE: Does President Trump bear any responsibility from the attack on the Capitol on January 6th?

SENATOR RAND PAUL, (R-KY): I opposed the notion of — which I think was a misguided notion, a voting to overturn the election either with Congress or with the vice president. But I think if we are going to criminalize speech and somehow impeach everybody who says, oh, go fight to hear your voices heard, really we ought to impeach Chuck Schumer then.

He went to the Supreme Court, stood in front of the Supreme Court and said specifically, hey Gorsuch, hey Kavanaugh, you’ve unleashed a whirlwind and you’re going to pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you continue with these awful decisions.

This inflammatory wording, this violent rhetoric of Chuck Schumer was so bad that the chief justice, who rarely says anything publicly, immediately said this kind of language is dangerous as a mob tried to invade the Supreme Court.

So if people want to hold President Trump accountable for language, there has to be a consistent standard and to my mind it’s a partisan farce because they’re not doing anything to Chuck Schumer, not doing anything to Representative Omar, not doing anything to Maxine Waters. It’s just not fair. It’s just partisan politics under a different name.

We’ve never impeached a president because we always thought it would destroy and tear up the country and divide us further. The thing is, is when you look at impeaching the president the constitution has some very specific requirements. It says when the president is impeached, the chief justice shall preside.

And to me, this is one of the shocking things. When we showed up and we found out that yes, Chuck Schumer had called Justice Roberts — and this hasn’t been reported widely, but he did — and Justice Roberts said heck, no, I’m not going to cross the street because you’re not impeaching the president.

This was a strong signal to all of us that this was going to be a partisan hearing with a Democrat in the chair who’s already voted for impeachment. You think we’re going to get any fair rulings out of a Democrat that’s already expressed favor for impeaching him previously and is going to vote this time to impeach him?

So it is a farce, it is unconstitutional. But more than anything it’s unwise, and going to divide the country.

If Biden thinks he really — if he really meant anything about that unity and he really wanted to be a statesman, you know what he would have done? He would have come out and told his party enough’s enough, let’s move on, we won the election and let’s move on with our agenda.

But instead, they can’t let go of President Trump and they’re going to keep kicking and kicking and kicking. But to the rest of the country and to most of the Republicans, it looks like bitter rancor that they can’t get the election — they can’t get over the election.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

