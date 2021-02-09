https://cnsnews.com/article/washington/emma-riley/sen-paul-reintroduces-life-conception-act-and-defund-planned

(CNS News) — After the virtual March for Life this year on Jan. 29, Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.) announced that he was reintroducing into the Senate two of his pro-life bills, the Life at Conception Act and the Defund Planned Parenthood Act.

“Today I proudly join thousands of you nationwide who are marching to celebrate life as well as defend the innocent,” said Paul, a medical doctor. “Abortion providers like Planned Parenthood will tell you differently, but every single life matters, including the unborn.”

“I was proud to force the Senate to vote on defunding this organization,” said Paul. “Our nation cannot expect to fully protect and maintain our other rights, if we do not respect the fundamental right to life even starting in the womb.”

The Life at Conception Act, S.99, would ensure equal protection under the 14th amendment. It states that life begins at conception and that human rights should be protected at all stages of life.

The 14th amendment says that all people born and naturalized in the United States are citizens of the United States and should not be deprived of life, liberty, and property.

Cosponsors of this bill include Sens. Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Braun (R-Ind.), Kennedy (R-La.), Marshall (R-Kansas), Rounds (R-S.D.), Tillis (R-N.C.).

The Defund Planned Parenthood Act, S.139, would mean that no federal funds will go to Planned Parenthood or any of its affiliates.

As the legislation states, “Notwithstanding any other provision of law, no Federal funds may be made available to Planned Parenthood Federation of America, or to any of its affiliates.”

The bill is cosponsored by Sens. Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Braun (R-Ind.), Cramer (R-N.D.), Crapo (R-Idaho), Daines (R-Mont.), Inhofe (R-Okla.), Kennedy (R-La.), Marshall (R-Kansas), Risch (R-Idaho), Rounds (R-S.D.), Scott (R-S.C.), Thune (R-S.D.), Wicker (R-Miss.).

