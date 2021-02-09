https://www.theepochtimes.com/rep-marjorie-taylor-greene-criticizes-capitol-rioters-who-ruined-gops-jan-6-objection-plans_3690814.html

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) denounced on Tuesday the people who attacked the Capitol and said they ruined Republicans’ ability to object to the electoral certification.

“The attack RUINED our objection that we spent weeks preparing for, which devastated our efforts on behalf of Trump and his voters,” she wrote in a series of tweets.

She continued: “They placed pipe bombs at the RNC and the DNC the night before. They did NOT just target one party. They targeted Republicans and Democrats. They were against the government ALL together.”

Greene was referring to FBI officials’ allegations that explosive devices were set down at the headquarters of the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee on Jan. 5, coming a day before the incident.

The freshman GOP lawmaker also wrote that she was “very upset, scared, and terrified for ALL of us” during the incident and said she “made a video telling people to stop and they should protest peacefully.”

“I will be forever grateful to my Republican colleagues who bravely helped the police protect us and blocked the door,” Greene added on social media. “They courageously risked their lives against the attackers trying to get in.”

She made the comment ahead of the start of former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate. Ten Republicans joined all Democrats in the House to impeach Trump last month for allegedly inciting an insurrection, which Trump has denied via his lawyers.

Greene then moved to defend Trump, who gave a speech to supporters on Jan. 6.

“This impeachment trial [is] a circus for the Democrat media mob to entertain the masses that they have brainwashed and addicted to hate, so they don’t see the Dem policies being rapidly forced into place that are destroying our lives, stealing our freedoms, and putting America last,” Greene tweeted Tuesday.

The former president’s lawyers, in court documents filed on Monday, argued that the trial should be dismissed, arguing that it is unconstitutional to conduct an impeachment trial of a former president and is unconstitutional to lump several charges into one impeachment article. They also said that his speech on Jan. 6 was protected under the First Amendment.

Last month’s impeachment “was only ever a selfish attempt by Democratic leadership in the House to prey upon the feelings of horror and confusion that fell upon all Americans across the entire political spectrum upon seeing the destruction at the Capitol on January 6 by a few hundred people,” Trump’s lawyers wrote. “Instead of acting to heal the nation, or at the very least focusing on prosecuting the lawbreakers who stormed the Capitol, the Speaker of the House and her allies have tried to callously harness the chaos of the moment for their own political gain.”

Democratic impeachment managers led by Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) are expected to make the argument that Trump was “singularly responsible” for the Capitol breach, saying that the former president should not be able to hold office in the future.

“The Framers’ intent, the text of the Constitution, and prior Congressional practice all confirm that President Trump must stand trial for his constitutional crimes committed in office,” House Democrats wrote in response on Monday. “Presidents swear a sacred oath that binds them from their first day in office through their very last. There is no ‘January Exception’ to the Constitution that allows Presidents to abuse power in their final days without accountability.”

