https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/538142-david-schoen-says-trump-team-will-be-very-well-prepared-after-criticism-of

Former President TrumpDonald TrumpDOJ to seek resignations of most Trump-appointed US attorneys: report Trump attorney withdraws request to not hold impeachment trial on Saturday Kinzinger in op-ed calls on GOP senators to convict Trump in impeachment trial MORE’s defense lawyer David Schoen Tuesday defended his team’s performance during the start of the Senate impeachment trial that was criticized by even some Republican senators.

Schoen, speaking with Fox News’s Sean Hannity Sean Patrick HannityHannity: ‘Not a single conservative I know’ shares Greene’s ‘conspiratorial beliefs’ Biden sitting down for pre-Super Bowl CBS interview Trump, former impeachment lawyer argued over fees: report MORE, said that Bruce Castor, Trump’s other attorney, hadn’t planned to start his argument Tuesday and that he and his law firm “seem to be very capable people.”

“So, I’m sure they will be very well prepared in the future and do a great job in the case,” Schoen said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The defense comes after Castor’s performance was widely panned after he went on a meandering argument that included the beginning of democracies, name-checking individual senators and only briefly mentioning the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill, the center of the impeachment trial.

“Anyone who listened to President Trump’s legal team saw they were unfocused, they attempted to avoid the issue and they talked about everything but the issue at hand,” said Sen. Bill Cassidy Bill CassidyGOP senator compares Trump impeachment proceedings to Soviet ‘show trial’ GOP senator: Administration officials showing ‘they don’t care if they have to work with us’ Sunday shows preview: Budget resolution clears path for .9 trillion stimulus; Senate gears up for impeachment trial MORE (R-La.) after the start of the trial.

“I thought the president’s lawyer, the first lawyer, just rambled on and on and on and didn’t really address the constitutional argument,” added Sen. John Cornyn John CornynThe GOP’s impeachment ‘prisoner’s dilemma’ Senate braces for chaotic session as Democrats pursue coronavirus bill House approves budget resolution for COVID-19 package MORE (R-Texas).

Hannity told Schoen that he’d gotten calls from conservatives during the proceedings telling him, “Whoa, we need someone harder hitting here.”

“There’s a lot to say, and I know they feel very strongly about fighting against what they are seeing,” Schoen responded.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

