The second day of former President Trump’s impeachment got underway at noon in the Democratic-led Senate.

The impeachment managers and Trump’s defense presented on the first day of the trial Tuesday.

The House impeachment managers are presenting evidence on Wednesday to back up their argument that Trump incited the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Maryland Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin was the first to speak on the floor. Raskin called Jan. 6 a day that “will live in disgrace in history” unless you ask Trump. Raskin cited Trump’s tweet from late in the afternoon of Jan. 6.

“These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long,” Trump tweeted.

Following their presentations, senators voted 56-44 to allow the trial proceed as constitutional.

