https://www.oann.com/sen-hawley-says-biden-abortion-policies-are-an-insult/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=sen-hawley-says-biden-abortion-policies-are-an-insult

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:40 AM PT – Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) has called Joe Biden’s stance on abortion an insult to America’s “deeply held beliefs.”

In a tweet Monday, the Republican lawmaker criticized Biden’s efforts to use taxpayer money to fund abortions. He said the Biden administration plans to fund foreign non-governmental organization’s “working to snuff out unborn children.”

The senator also expressed concern for Republicans being boycotted and harassed by the left for supporting pro-life causes. Hawley noted, “right now the attacks are just intensifying” and urged conservatives to stand up against the repression.

“What tech and the big corporate monopolies have been trying to do the last few weeks, trying to silence dissent, trying to tell conservatives they’re not welcome in the public square,” he stated. “Of course, they’ve been trying to do this to people of faith and pro-life advocates for years, we’ve seen social media in particular go after pro-life groups.”

The Biden administration’s effort to compel taxpayers to fund foreign organizations working to snuff out the lives of unborn children around the world is an affront to the most deeply-held beliefs of millions of pro-life conservatives across the country. https://t.co/BUwzT2Vjf5 — Senator Hawley Press Office (@SenHawleyPress) February 8, 2021

Hawley added, he’s “not going to be intimidated” and urged Americans to defend the First Amendment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

