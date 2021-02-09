https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/joe-manchin-permit-senate-energy/2021/02/09/id/1009321

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is again urging President Joe Biden to reverse course on the Keystone XL pipeline, a project for which the new president revoked a key permit on his first day in office.

In a letter sent to Biden Tuesday, Manchin — who holds the chairmanship of the Senate’s Energy and Natural Resources Committee — argued pipelines are the “safest mode to transport our oil and natural gas resources and they support thousands of high-paying, American union jobs.”

“I encourage you to reconsider your decision to revoke the cross-border permit for the Keystone XL Pipeline and take into account the potential impacts of any further action to safety, jobs, and energy security,” he wrote.

Republicans have loudly criticized Biden’s move to revoke the pipeline’s border crossing permit, but in recent days, Biden has also heard criticism from allies, The Hill reported, including AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka.

Manchin, alongside Sen. John Tester, D-Mont., joined Republicans on a budget resolution expressing support for the pipeline, The Hill noted.

But in his executive order on the matter, Biden argued the project “disserves” U.S. national interest and “leaving the Keystone XL Pipeline permit in place would not be consistent with my administration’s economic and climate imperatives,” The Hill reported.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

