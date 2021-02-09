https://hannity.com/media-room/sen-tim-scott-donald-trump-is-simply-not-guilty-of-inciting-an-insurrection-at-the-capitol/

“To think that the concept of anti-lynching -that’s a part of this legislation- to be considered a ‘token piece of legislation’… I don’t know what he meant,” he added.

“To think that -on this day- as we try to make sure fewer people lose confidence in this nation, to have the Senator from Illinois refer to this bill as a ‘token process’ hurts my soul,” said Sen. Scott.

Senator Tim Scott ripped Sen. Dick Durbin Wednesday after the Democrat referred to his police reform bill as a “token process,” saying the comments “hurt his soul.”

AMERICA FIRST: Pro-Trump Group Returns to Clean-Up Baltimore, Removes 7 TONS of Garbage

Supporters of President Trump returned to Baltimore this week to help remove debris and trash from the city’s streets; ultimately cleaning-up more than 7 tons of garbage from local neighborhoods.

We picked up 7 tons of trash in 10 hours. Thank you to every single volunteer who made this possible. #BaltimoreCleanup pic.twitter.com/gkyUv2uf5g — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) September 9, 2019

The volunteers were largely smeared by the Baltimore Sun, writing “Whatever he says his motives were, Scott Presler’s presence in Baltimore reinforces the tired image that the poor people in this city can’t take care of their own neighborhoods.”

.@baltsunopinion: Whatever he says his motives were, Scott Presler’s presence in Baltimore reinforces the tired image that the poor people in this city can’t take care of their own neighborhoods. https://t.co/EleeVh4ZPm — The Baltimore Sun (@baltimoresun) August 6, 2019

Pro-Trump activist and conservative commentator Scott Presler stepped-up his efforts to help the city of Baltimore this week; organizing a giant garbage removal operation following the President’s plea for help.

“MAGA fan Scott Presler was tired of all the constant bickering in the media about Baltimore’s numerous problems, so he personally decided to do something about it. Rather than simply complain or join the online chorus, he has organized a massive trash clean up of the city set to take place in the near future. Presler just wants to help out in any way that he can,” reports Town Hall.

“I’m so tired of people saying, ‘We should do this, we should do that’….I was just like, ‘I’ve had, it. I’m going to go to Baltimore, even if it’s just me on a street corner picking up trash,’” he told The Epoch Times.

“I just want the citizens of Baltimore to see [that] we do care. We do give a darn. And at the end of the day, we’re all American and if ya’ll are struggling in Baltimore and you guys need help, then we’re going to be there for you,” he said.

President Trump doubled-down on his fierce fight to clean up Baltimore’s out-of-control corruption Tuesday; saying residents have been “living in hell” and appreciate his efforts in recent days.

President Trump: “Those people are living in hell in Baltimore. They’re largely African American. You have a large African-American population, and they really appreciate what I’m doing and they’ve let me know it.” https://t.co/o5cwMbsNbZ pic.twitter.com/eR2c7NSvDD — The Hill (@thehill) July 30, 2019

“I’m the least racist person there is anywhere in the world,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

“Those people are living in hell in Baltimore. They’re largely African American. You have a large African-American population, and they really appreciate what I’m doing and they’ve let me know it,” he added.

“No, I think I’m helping myself because I’m pointing out the tremendous corruption that’s taken place in Baltimore and other Democratic run cities,” Trump said before departing for Virginia.