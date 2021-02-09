https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/538087-senate-votes-trial-constitutional-six-republicans-vote-yes

The Senate rejected an attempt on Tuesday to derail former President TrumpDonald TrumpDOJ to seek resignations of most Trump-appointed US attorneys: report Trump attorney withdraws request to not hold impeachment trial on Saturday Kinzinger in op-ed calls on GOP senators to convict Trump in impeachment trial MORE’s impeachment trial by getting it declared unconstitutional.

Senators voted 56-44 that the trial is constitutional. The vote required only a simple majority.

Six GOP senators jointed with Democrats to say they believe the trial is constitutional, largely mirroring a similar vote from late last month.

Only Sen. Bill Cassidy Bill CassidyGOP senator compares Trump impeachment proceedings to Soviet ‘show trial’ GOP senator: Administration officials showing ‘they don’t care if they have to work with us’ Sunday shows preview: Budget resolution clears path for .9 trillion stimulus; Senate gears up for impeachment trial MORE (R-La.), who had previously supported an effort by Sen. Rand Paul Randal (Rand) Howard PaulSenate looks to avoid dragged-out Trump impeachment battle The Memo: Democrats, GOP face dangers from Trump trial Schumer, McConnell reach deal on Trump impeachment trial MORE (R-Ky.) that would have declared the trial unconstitutional, flipped and said on Tuesday that he believes it is constitutional.

Despite Cassidy’s vote, the result again underscored the uphill battle Democrats face to get the 17 GOP senators needed to convict Trump.

Even after an effective video and a presentation from the Democratic impeachment managers that received good reviews from Republicans, the majority of GOP senators voted the trial was unconstitutional.

Cassidy panned the presentation from Trump’s team, contrasting them with House impeachment managers who he believes were more effective.

“I said I’d be an impartial juror. Anyone listening to those arguments – the House managers were focused. They were organized. They relied upon both precedent, the constitution and legal scholars. They made a compelling reason. President Trump’s team was disorganized,” Cassidy said.

He added that “as an impartial juror, I’m going to vote for the side that did the good job.”

GOP Sens. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsThe GOP’s impeachment ‘prisoner’s dilemma’ This week: Senate starts Trump trial as Democrats draft coronavirus bill Biden makes inroads with progressives MORE (Maine), Lisa Murkowski Lisa Ann MurkowskiThe GOP’s impeachment ‘prisoner’s dilemma’ This week: Senate starts Trump trial as Democrats draft coronavirus bill GOP blames White House staff for lack of COVID-19 relief deal MORE (Alaska), Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyThe GOP’s impeachment ‘prisoner’s dilemma’ Democrats further effort to expand child tax credit to ,600 This week: Senate starts Trump trial as Democrats draft coronavirus bill MORE (Utah), Ben Sasse Ben SasseThe GOP’s impeachment ‘prisoner’s dilemma’ This week: Senate starts Trump trial as Democrats draft coronavirus bill Trump trial set to consume Capitol MORE (Neb.) and Pat Toomey Patrick (Pat) Joseph ToomeyGovernment used Patriot Act to gather website visitor logs in 2019 Appeals court rules NSA’s bulk phone data collection illegal Dunford withdraws from consideration to chair coronavirus oversight panel MORE (Pa.) had previously voted to say the trial was constitutional and voted the same way on Tuesday.

House impeachment managers and Trump’s team spent hours debating if the trial was constitutional ahead of Tuesday’s vote. That’s a shift from last month’s vote, where Republicans appeared caught off guard that Paul was forcing the issue.

But Trump’s team drew backlash from several GOP senators, who felt that their presentation, which was at times hard to follow, missed the mark.

“I don’t think the lawyers did the most effective job,” said Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzOvernight Defense: Pentagon says extremist groups ‘very aggressively recruit’ troops | Capitol Guard deployment estimated at 3M | No US combat deaths in Afghanistan for a year | VA secretary confirmed Senate confirms Denis McDonough to lead VA under Biden The GOP’s impeachment ‘prisoner’s dilemma’ MORE (R-Texas), adding that Rep. Jamie Raskin Jamin (Jamie) Ben RaskinDemocrats say Trump impeachment defense ‘wholly without merit’ Sunday shows preview: Budget resolution clears path for .9 trillion stimulus; Senate gears up for impeachment trial READ: Trump attorneys deny request for impeachment testimony MORE (D-Md.) was “impressive.”

