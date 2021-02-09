https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/senator-bill-cassidy-explains-his-vote-against-trump/

“The House managers were focused, they were organized, they made a compelling argument. President Trump’s team was disorganized. If I’m an impartial juror, and one side is doing a great job, and the other side is doing a terrible job, on the issue at hand, as an impartial juror, I’m going to vote for the side that did the good job.”

“If anyone disagrees with my vote and would like an explanation I ask them to listen to the arguments presented by the House Managers and Trump’s lawyers. The House managers had much stronger constitutional arguments. The president’s team did not.”