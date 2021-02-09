https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/09/shes-no-rocky-vp-kamala-harris-spotted-running-the-stairs-of-the-lincoln-memorial/

Instagram user @gobobbygogo captured Vice President Kamala Harris running the stairs of the Lincoln Memorial on Sunday:

There’s a video, too:

“She’s no Rocky”:

Yes, we did notice the Secret Service guy in the background:

And has she ever done this before?

