AOC ERUPTS: Far-Left Democrat Says Trump Voters Have ‘Drank the Poison of White Supremacy’

posted by Hannity Staff – 1.15.21

Controversial Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez escalated her war-of-words with Republican voters this week; saying supporters of the President have “drunk the poison of White Supremacy.”

“A lot of people have drank the poison of white supremacy, and that’s what Donald Trump represents.”@AOC told viewers that President Trump represents “white supremacy,” and if you don’t know that, you “have a lot of work to do.” https://t.co/DNRFwfUlMl — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) January 14, 2021

“A lot of people have drank the poison of white supremacy, and that’s what Donald Trump represents,” said AOC.

“Just is, and if, at this point, you haven’t recognized that and you don’t see it, maybe you have a lot of work to do, too,” she added.

Read the full report at the Washington Examiner.