(CNBC) — The S&P 500 dipped slightly from a record high on Tuesday as the market’s strong rally in February took a pause.

The broad equity benchmark fell 0.1% to 3,911.23, halting a six-day winning streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 9.93 points, or less than 0.1%, to 31,375.83, posting its first daily loss in seven sessions. The Nasdaq Composite bucked the downtrend to end 0.1% higher at a record close of 14,0007.70.

The Russell 2000 rose 0.4% to another all-time high, extending its 2021 rally to more than 16%. The small-cap benchmark has been outperforming the S&P 500 as beaten-down value names rotated into favor.

