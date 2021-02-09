https://babylonbee.com/news/stacy-abrams-celebrates-her-55th-super-bowl-win/

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Governor of Georgia Stacey Abrams thanked her fans, friends, and family for their support as she celebrated her 55th Super Bowl win today.

“I’m humbled and honored to have won the Big Game a 55th time,” she said in a victory speech. “Some people said it couldn’t be done. Some people said that my incredible 55 victories were impossible to achieve. Some said, ‘Hey, Stacey, we banned you from ever coming to the Super Bowl again because you kept trying to steal the trophy, you weirdo.’ But I showed them then, and I showed them now. Everything is possible if you believe in yourself and you keep insisting you won.”

President Joe Biden has invited Abrams to the White House for the traditional champions’ visit. She has reportedly taken this as her official inauguration as vice president.

