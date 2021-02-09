https://www.dailywire.com/news/student-activists-at-catholic-university-protest-mlks-pro-life-trump-supporting-niece

Self-described “pro-choice” students at Georgetown University have demanded that the Catholic university “publicly condemn” the pro-life speakers who participated in the Cardinal O’Connor Conference on Life in late January. Among the speakers singled out by the student activists is Dr. Alveda King, the niece of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., whom the students accused of “promot[ing] bigotry and hatred.”

“The conference, which bills itself as ‘the largest student-run, pro-life conference in the nation,’ has been held at Georgetown for more than two decades,” Angela Morabito of Campus Reform noted.

H*yas for Choice wrote in their petition attacking Dr. Alveda King:

The petition starts with a “trigger warning” — “**Trigger Warning: Sexual Assault, Racism, Homophobia, Transphobia, Violence, etc.**” — then reads:

Year after year, this conference glorifies Cardinal O’Connor – an infamous homophobe and misogynist – and provides a platform for extremely racist, sexist, anti-LGBTQ speakers to indoctrinate hundreds of impressionable teenagers with their hateful ideologies. The fact that Georgetown continues to host COCC demonstrates its lack of regard for marginalized students and their interests. As a Jesuit university that supposedly values “academic excellence,” “cura personalis,” “faith that does justice,” and “community in diversity,” Georgetown must publicly condemn the speakers of this conference and force student organizers to permanently change the conference’s name.

Last August, Alveda King blasted former President Barack Obama for politicizing the funeral of John Lewis. Obama stated, “There are those in power who are doing their darndest to discourage people from voting by closing polling locations, and targeting minorities, and students with restrictive ID laws and attacking our voting rights with surgical precision, even undermining the postal service in the run up to an election that’s going to be dependent on mail-in ballots so people don’t get sick.”

In response, King told Fox News’ “FOX & Friends”:

Well, I guess we should have expected that the Left, including President Obama, would take that occasion for a political moment. They’ll grab at any opportunity, that’s to be understood. I have chosen not to politicize the death of congressman Lewis, but to remember him as a peaceful, nonviolent warrior, and encourage everyone to resolve our conflicts peacefully. However, President Obama, with word play, took us back to the 1960’s, and that was a time when segregation was still on the books, segregation was still legal, and those in power, some of them were trying to enforce that and keep that. Today, when the National Guard goes in, sent by the president for example, or the state troopers, they’re trying to protect the people of America in every community and to save lives and protect people. There is a totally distinct difference. …

In February 2019, Alveda King said of former President Trump:

With his latest life-affirming action today, on Valentine’s Day, President Trump shines light and hope for babies in the womb, and for those who are unjustly bound in other tenuous situations. … Considering the huge fiascoes and lies about abortion being a reproductive right, with New York and Virginia endorsing infanticide, President Trump’s adoption response today is yet another sanctity of life gain. Let’s do something different today. Let’s pray for America, and join President Trump in his compassion for the least of these exemplified in his speech today. Let’s choose adoption as an option to abortion. Let’s insist that our elected officials vote no on infanticide.

