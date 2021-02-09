https://www.cnbc.com/2021/02/09/super-bowl-ratings-game-fails-to-attract-more-than-100-million-viewers.html

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 7, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.

The numbers are in, and the National Football League’s biggest game of the year — during this season of Covid — failed to top 100 million viewers this year.

Super Bowl LV attracted 96.4 million viewers for ViacomCBS on Sunday, the company announced Tuesday, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9. It’s the lowest watched Super Bowl since 2007, when the Indianapolis Colts played the Chicago Bears, another CBS broadcast. That game attracted 93.1 million viewers, according to Octagon’s media division data provided to CNBC.

Research firm Nielsen, which handles TV viewership data responded on Monday afternoon to inquires about the delay in releasing the information. In a statement to Deadline, a spokesperson said the metrics would include out of home (OOH) numbers. Those numbers represent TVs in places like bars and restaurants and augment viewership data for the NFL.

Even though the overall viewership totals were a disappointment, CBS did tout growth in internet streaming of the Super Bowl. The company said the stream averaged 5.7 million viewers per minute. The game streamed through CBS’s All Access service. Later this year, All Access will change to Paramount+, ViacomCBS’s new streaming service that is designed to take on leaders like Netflix and Disney+.

Bucs quarterback Tom Brady continued climbing the NFL record books with his seventh championship and crowned Super Bowl MVP for the fifth time. Brady finished the game with 201 yards on 21-for-29 passing and three touchdowns, including connecting with tight end Rob Gronkowski on two of the scores.

But the game wasn’t as close as initially projected despite two dynamic quarterbacks in 43-year-old Brady and the Chiefs’ 25-year-old Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs didn’t score a touchdown and were outscored 31-6 after putting up the game’s first points via a field goal.

The CBS app had issues during the game, which could have had a negative impact on the ratings.