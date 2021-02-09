https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/super-bowl-ratings-lowest-50-years-since-1969-maybe-virtue-signaling/

Super Bowl LV kicked off this year with the singing of the Black National Anthem.

Alicia Keys sang, “Lift Your Voice and Sing” in Tampa to start off the festivities.

Shots of NFL players kneeling to the US National Anthem and Black Lives Matter protests were included in this Super Bowl video.

The halftime was dark and Satanic.

The NFL Season ratings were down another 7% this year.

And despite having two popular and exciting quarterbacks Super Bowl LV was a ratings disaster.

The Super Bowl ratings were down 9% from last year.

The game was the lowest-rated Super Bowl in 50 years!

That should be worrying to the league – but probably not.

Chiefs-Buccaneers lowest rated Super Bowl since 1969 (Namath) and least-watched since 2006. Sets streaming record, but still least-watched since 2007 with that audience included. 38.2 rating still tops every non-NFL program since Nancy-Tonya Olympics:https://t.co/b8gaHGY35o — Sports Media Watch (@paulsen_smw) February 9, 2021

