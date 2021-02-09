https://www.dailywire.com/news/suspect-in-custody-following-alleged-mass-shooting-at-minnesota-urgent-care-clinic

Buffalo, Minnesota police say they have one person in custody following reports of a mass shooting and possible bombing at a local urgent care clinic — an attack that may have injured as many as nine people.

“As many as five people are believed to be critically wounded” in the attack, which unfolded around 11 am local time at the Allina Health Clinic in Buffalo. Authorities were quickly on the scene, as were federal officers from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF), according to local news.

In addition to the shooting, authorities initially believed there was a bomb, as “dispatch audio also revealed a bomb detonated in the family medicine and urgent care clinic about 30 minutes after the shooting, forcing medical personnel to leave the clinic parking lot and set up farther away.”

The Associated Press now says that reports of a bomb may have been premature and that no explosives have yet been found on the property.

“The Buffalo Police Department confirmed to Fox News that the shooting happened at an Allina Health Clinic in the city, but did not reveal details about the number of victims or the extent of their injuries,” the network reported early Tuesday afternoon. “A law enforcement source told Fox9 there were at least nine victims. A male suspect also is in custody, the Star Tribune reported, citing emergency dispatchers.”

“An “active shooter incident” occurred at the Allina Health Urgent Care – Buffalo Crossroads clinic in Buffalo, Minnesota, on Tuesday morning, Wright County officials said in a statement,” according to NBC News. “A suspect believed to be the shooter was taken into custody, the statement said.”

The suspect is reported to be male, but no motive is yet known.

“The clinic, on its website, says it offers family medicine and urgent care, amongst other services,” Fox News noted. “There was no immediate information on how many were inside the clinic at the time of the shooting. According to the website, the facility also provided COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, but it was not immediately clear if those occurred at the same location.”

“A state Department of Public Health spokesman said he didn’t immediately know if the clinic has been administering COVID-19 vaccinations,” according to the Associated Press. As the LA Times noted last week, at least one major COVID-19 vaccination site has seen protests; demonstrators, apparently protesting mandatory masking orders and lecturing about alleged dangers of the COVID-19 vaccine shut down a vaccination mega-site at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

The shooting occurred near Minneapolis and Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey, who presided over protests and, ultimately, riots in that city over the summer, made a statement Tuesday afternoon, calling the shooting an “unspeakable depravity” on social media.

“Those who have stepped up and risked their own health for ours. Our first responders are on their way to the scene to help,” Frey tweeted. “Today Minneapolis stands with our neighbors in Buffalo.”

