“I just played 20 games, the most games I’ve ever played,” Gronk said. “I didn’t miss a practice, didn’t miss a game. I feel like I’m 18 years old right now, you know? I got no injuries at all. Just playing a full season like that, I feel fresh … I truly feel like the best I’ve ever felt.”
I understand Disney pressure, but why wear the mask in the interview when no one is close to you.
“I feel fresh … I truly feel like the best I’ve ever felt.”@RobGronkowski, who came out of retirement this year to join old teammate Tom Brady on the Tampa Bay @Buccaneers, says he feels incredible after winning his fourth championship. https://t.co/tKqKabdGAe pic.twitter.com/QdiYCqJrQJ
— Good Morning America (@GMA) February 9, 2021