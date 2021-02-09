https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/take-off-the-mask-gronk/

Rob Gronkowski speaks out after Super Bowl — Excellent interview from this morning

Gronk ready for next season — ‘I feel like I’m 18 years old right now’

“I just played 20 games, the most games I’ve ever played,” Gronk said. “I didn’t miss a practice, didn’t miss a game. I feel like I’m 18 years old right now, you know? I got no injuries at all. Just playing a full season like that, I feel fresh … I truly feel like the best I’ve ever felt.”

I understand Disney pressure, but why wear the mask in the interview when no one is close to you.

