Thinking Tampa Mayor Jane Castor might want to check herself before she wrecks herself.

The same woman who made a big deal about law enforcement not only identifying maskless Super Bowl fans but having them ‘handled’ MIGHT want to make sure she hasn’t been seen at any sporting events without a mask on.

We’ve honestly lost count of the number of elected officials ignoring the very rules they force on their constituents.

Take a gander:

Huh, she looks sorta maskless in this pic, just sayin’. And the guy sitting next to her is wearing one so it’s not that old of a pic.

Note, we’re seeing that this was NOT her at the Super Bowl but at a hockey game … but still, maskless at a sporting event.

Wonder if LEO will identify and handle her?

We have well and truly lost our way.

Yup.

