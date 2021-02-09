https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/09/teachers-union-wants-dc-schools-closed-for-24-hours-for-cleaning-if-a-covid-19-case-is-detected/

We thought the Biden administration was going to follow the science. Remember a week ago when the CDC director said that teachers do not need to be immunized in order to safely open the schools? White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki quickly walked that one back, saying that the CDC director’s words were not “official guidance.”

The CDC’s official guidance says that yes, schools can reopen, but we just heard Tuesday that President Biden has set the lofty goal of having at least half the country’s schools hosting in-person classroom sessions one day a week by the last day of April.

Now we’re hearing that the D.C. Teachers’ Union and American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten are calling on Washington to close down any school that reports a case of COVID-19 for 24 hours for cleaning.

That sounds like a reasonable plan.

