A teenage mother was stabbed to death during a fight Saturday with another teenage mother and police are charging the latter as an adult in the crime.

The alarming incident unfolded in Bremerton, Washington, a town west of Seattle.

Police say that 16-year-old Syanna Puryear-Tucker was stabbed and killed Saturday outside of the home of Lola Luna, a 16-year-old mother of an infant daughter.

The wounded teenager was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle where she later died of her injuries.

Police allege that the stabbing ensued during a fight between Puryear-Tucker and Luna. The two girls fought after Puryear-Tucker and two of her friends came to Luna’s home and banged on her door. Puryear-Tucker also brought her 5-month-old baby to the fight.

Court documents say that Luna “decided to grab her 6 to 7-inch long folding knife and put it in her back pocket” before the fight. When Puryear-Tucker landed the first blow, Luna “lost it” and “started stabbing,” according to a statement she gave to police.

Luna was charged on Monday with second-degree murder in Kitsap County. She will be tried as an adult.

The victim’s father, Ryan Puryear-Tucker, told KCPQ-TV that her brother was “crushed” by the death of his sister.

“I know she wouldn’t want me out here boohooing and all that. She would want me to go about my life and do my thing. But, it is hard, it’s going to be hard. My son, her brother — he’s crushed, he’s crushed,” he said.

“I’ll never know if she was going to get married, I’ll never know if she wanted more children, I’ll never know. You know what I’m saying? It’s so hard. I just have so many questions I want to ask,” he added.

Syanna Puryear-Tucker left behind a 5-month-old daughter.

