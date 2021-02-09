https://thegreggjarrett.com/hiss-terical-texas-virtual-court-case-goes-off-the-rails-after-lawyer-accidentally-turns-on-cat-filter/

With the coronavirus still alive and well – or better yet, unwell – many people are still working from home. We have been forced to move many activities that would be in-person to a Zoom chat room, which inevitably makes for some comic relief along the way.

“I’m here live. I’m not a cat.”

A Texas court recently experienced a hilarious faux-paw of their own, when a lawyer accidentally turned himself into a cat.

Judge Roy Ferguson presided over a Zoom court meeting that took a turn when one of the lawyers, Rod Ponton, suddenly had a virtual cat filter covering his face. Ferguson recommended Ponton remove the filter, and the lawyer was flustered in his response, explaining he didn’t know how, according to Mediaite.

“I’ve got my assistant here and she’s trying to remove it but uh…I’m prepared to go forward with it,” Ponton said. “I’m here live. I’m not a cat.”

“I can see that,” Ferguson replied.

Ponton later explained that he was using his assistant’s computer during the Zoom, and the cat filter was mistakenly left on. As for Ferguson, he took to Twitter with a piece of advice.

“If a child used your computer, before you join a virtual hearing check the Zoom Video Options to be sure filters are off. This kitten just made a formal announcement on a case in the 394th,” he tweeted.

