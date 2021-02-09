https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/3-pillars-progressivism-destroy-america/

Today we find ourselves under the control of rulers seeking to enslave us to secularism, socialism and globalist tyranny. Check out what spiritual leaders in Nehemiah’s time prayed in another dark time:

“Here we are, slaves today. The land that you gave to our fathers was for eating its fruit and its goodness. Behold we have become slaves … its abundant produce belongs to the kings whom you have set over us due to our sins. They have control.” (Nehemiah 9:36-37).

During the Babylonian captivity, Daniel was summoned by the pagan king to help him understand mysterious hand writing that appeared on the wall. Daniel warned the ruler that his kingdom was being put to an end because he had been “weighed in the balances and found wanting” (Daniel 5:27).

Has it crossed your mind recently that Trump’s apparent defeat might be God’s “ways and means committee” at work? Translation: God has ways to show us that He means business about preparing His church for real end-time impact. Instead of us getting comfortable with a second Trump administration, we’re pressed against the wall as cultural Christianity is likewise “found wanting.”

Is God allowing a set of circumstances that are painful but essential to ultimately bring forth the glorious church described in scripture “that He might present to Himself a glorious church, not having spot or wrinkle, or any such thing, but that it should be holy and without blemish” (Ephesians 5:27)?

TRENDING: Professor who joked about Barron Trump at impeachment hearing joins Biden DOJ

Could it be that He loves His bride so dearly that He’ll let us go through an extremely challenging time so we recapture what was spoken of the first century church when unbelievers with tears of rage in their eyes declared: “These men who have turned the world upside down have come here also. … They are all acting contrary to the decrees of Caesar, saying that there is another king, Jesus” (Acts 17:6-7).

With 61 million babies aborted and Biden brazenly allocating $8.2 billion of our tax money to encourage other nations to follow suit, is God saying, “Enough is enough”?

What we’re up against globally

In Daniel’s day, he and his friends were exiled to Babylon, which throughout Scripture symbolizes man’s attempt to unify around systems, whether political, educational or religious, apart from God. It results in defeat and disarray. The root of Babylon is “babel,” which means confusion!

In Genesis 11 the people united with one language and ambition to build a city and tower to heaven. Their pride grieved God, so He thwarted their foolish endeavor, scattered them and confused their language.

Today we have world leaders coming together with globalist ambitions for a “one world government,” even as Daniel’s and the apostle John’s apocalyptic visions prophesied (Daniel 7:16-25; Revelation 13:1). They’re calling it “The Great Reset.”

For centuries, people scoffed at Psalm 2:2,3 prophesying, “The kings of the earth set themselves, and the rulers take counsel together, against the Lord and against His anointed, saying, ‘Let us tear off their bonds and cast away their ropes from us.'”

World leaders uniting together in an anti-God strategy, deliberately discarding His standards, seemed an impossibility. Not any more!

“He who sits in the heavens laughs; the Lord ridicules them. … Now then, you kings, be admonished, you judges of the earth. Serve the Lord with fear; tremble with trepidation! Kiss the Son lest He become angry, and you perish in the way, for His wrath kindles in a flash” (Psalm 2:10-12a).

God then comforts us with, “Blessed are all who seek refuge in Him” (Pslam 2:12b).

What we’re up against nationally

Biden is not an avowed socialist, but he is an aging, weak leader manipulated to advance the radical “progressive” agenda. Today the left-leaning White House, Senate and House, in collaboration with corporate media, social media, Hollywood, academia, athletes and liberal clergy, control the levers of power and are pushing their anti-God agenda aggressively (40 executive orders in weeks!) .

All “non-progressives,” traditionalists, conservatives and Christians must be discredited and driven out while Millennials and children are indoctrinated. “He who owns the youth, owns the future,” Hitler said.

Their strategy is to not merely ridicule opposing views but restrict them from being communicated on social media, campuses and in the press. The “Cancel Culture” is demanding conformity by silencing anyone daring to differ.

3 pillars of the progressive movement

1. Proclaim America is a racist nation of white supremacists that must be refashioned.

There has to be a “fundamental transformation” of America because it was built upon “white privilege” and slavery. Books, statues, historical figures and the narrative must be changed to educate our children with assistance from Black Lives Matter, LGBTQ activists and “1619 Project” advocates. San Francisco has removed Washington, Lincoln, Jefferson, Teddy Roosevelt, Paul Revere and 38 others from their school names.

2. Propagandize climate change hysteria as “science,” declaring it will end our civilization soon (10 to 15 years).

Biden rehearsed a litany of natural disasters, stating they all came from climate change! He told us that trillions in tax money will remedy the crisis.

3. Propagate income inequality stemming from “evil” capitalism that exploits “marginalized” groups (blacks, Native Americans, Hispanics and other minorities), requiring a new era of “equity.”

The “victimized” warrant entitlements to make reparation for our nation’s “sins,” including federal jobs guaranteeing $1,000 a month; “free” college and cancellation of student debt; “Medicare for all” with no deductible, co-pay or premium; housing voucher subsidies and free rent; comprehensive child care; expanded food stamps; “nutritional assistance”; amnesty for 11 million illegal immigrants plus asylum for all people seeking refuge (caravans renamed “irregular migration”) with “free healthcare” promised.

Wait a minute!

Current statistics show capitalism rewards achievers, and our economic system is the envy of the world. An estimated 37% of Americans earn up to $50,000 annually; 29% earn $50-$100,000; 16% earn $100-150,000; 8% earn $150-$200,000; and 10% above $200,000, according to Statista Group Research.

Almost two-thirds of Americans make more than $50,000 annually, and these are not all white! Is capitalism “racist” and should it be replaced to redistribute the wealth under big government control? The blizzard of executive orders Biden robotically signs will collapse the economy (currently $23.3 trillion debt!) which is their endgame, leading us to adopt a new socialist system in which “big brother” in Washington assumes total control.

Is this what you want for America? Is this what millions of Biden supporters voted for?

Here’s the deal: if you’re awakening to the reality of what’s unfolding and realize we desperately need God’s intervention, listen to the “Here’s the Deal” podcasts with Bible teacher Ray McCollum on the Charisma Podcast Network for guidance. Also, invest 10 minutes with the weekly “Week In Review” video on Charisma News to stay current every week.

Daniel “purposed in his heart that he would not defile himself” (Daniel 1:8) in Babylon. We must emulate his example, stay engaged and appeal to heaven amid the escalating darkness or we may soon face social civil war and societal collapse.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

