https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/chosen-8-episode-series-depicting-life-jesus-debuts-tv/

(CBN) — “The Chosen” is the first-ever multi-season TV show about the life of Jesus and now it’s coming to Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN). The series takes viewers on a journey that allows them to see sides of Jesus’ ministry that have never been depicted on film before.

The eight-episode season debuts on Feb. 8 and will continue every Monday evening for eight weeks.

“We are thrilled to bring this television series to TBN and allow our viewers to experience Jesus in a way that has never been done before,” said TBN Chairman Matt Crouch.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

