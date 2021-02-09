https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/09/the-cult-of-former-justice-ruth-bader-ginsburg-now-has-a-wonderful-place-to-call-home-for-just-6900-a-month-photo/

Ruth Bader Ginsburg will always live on in some people’s hearts.

And if those people are really lucky, they’ll have a chance to live in Ruth Bader Ginsburg — in the form of a luxury townhome:

“In honor of the former Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg” pic.twitter.com/V76RZrWyYg — Hannah Mullen (@hannnahmmarie) February 9, 2021

This is a real thing that is actually real.

“you can live in the heart of the city in a building named for the heart of justice.” pic.twitter.com/Gf73Mwnwhc — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) February 9, 2021

According to Apartments.com, there’s currently one unit available in the Ginsburg, and for the low, low monthly price of $6,900, you can bask in the designer details and feng shui that Ruth Bader Ginsburg herself would bask in if she were still alive and living in a luxury townhome.

Hope she sees this — 🥨Financial PhillyAl 🏛 (@PhillyAlB) February 9, 2021

In honor of the late justice, you can get a 2 bedroom place for triple the average American mortgage. — Steve Beynon (@StevenBeynon) February 9, 2021

“the racial compostion of residents will be a tribute to the lack of diversity among her clerks” — Gideon’s French Horn (@arm_rest) February 9, 2021

We would expect nothing less.

Oh no. — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) February 9, 2021

i hate this so much https://t.co/cfY6wzjOTT — Audrey C (@aud_carroll) February 9, 2021

that’s me after renting out an apartment at the Ginsburg — Siraj Hashmi in Gitmo (@SirajAHashmi) February 9, 2021

RIP, Siraj. With any luck, they’ll name a building after you, too.

