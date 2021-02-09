https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/purge-continues-biden-oust-trump-appointed-u-s-attorneys/

The great purge of the dissidents continues, as Joe Stalin, err, Biden, is now calling for all of the Trump era US Attorneys to step down and make room for those who pledge their loyalty to the crown. Over 50 U.S. Attorneys are being targeted by the regime. Strangely enough, two key attorneys will remain in place; Durham and David Weiss. Make what you will of that.

Politico reports:

The Biden administration is preparing to remove nearly all the remaining federal prosecutors former President Donald Trump appointed across the country, while making accommodations to allow a couple handling highly sensitive investigations to continue with their work, a senior Justice Department official said Monday night. U.S. Attorney for Delaware David Weiss, a Trump appointee who is overseeing a probe into the finances of President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden, has been asked to “holdover” in his current post despite the broader personnel overhaul, said the official. In addition, U.S. Attorney for Connecticut John Durham — who is conducting a special counsel investigation into the origins of the Trump-Russia probe — has been asked to continue as special counsel while vacating his U.S. attorney slot, said the senior official, who asked not to be identified.

Acting Attorney General Monty Wilkinson is expected to hold a conference call Tuesday with U.S. attorneys to inform nearly all those holding presidential appointments that they are being asked to resign, the official said, confirming a CNN report about the plans. Wilkinson’s request is expected to apply to 56 prosecutors. The remainder are already career prosecutors serving on an acting basis or interim U.S. attorneys appointed by federal judges.

TRENDING: Breaking: Senate Votes 56 to 44 to Proceed with Impeachment Trial of Private Citizen Donald J. Trump – 6 Republicans Join All Democrats in Vote

While most new Presidents try to flush out previous administration appointees, this is apparently the most sought this quickly since Clinton and his henchperson, Janet Reno, ousted all 93 Reagan and Bush Sr. appointees , as NBC, via Yahoo, adds:

In 2017, President Donald Trump abruptly ordered the resignation of 46 U.S. attorneys who were holdovers from the Obama administration. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., who at the time was ranking member on the Senate Judiciary Committee, said then that in the past there had been orderly transitions, and she was “very concerned about the effect of this sudden and unexpected decision on federal law enforcement.” In 2006, under the George W. Bush administration, there was a controversy after eight U.S. attorneys were fired. In 1993, Attorney General Janet Reno demanded the resignations of all 93 U.S. attorneys in the early days of the Clinton administration.

Senile Ol’ Joe then starts talking out of the other side of his mouth, as Huffington Post adds:

Biden has said he won’t interfere in the Justice Department’s prosecutorial decision-making. “It’s not my Justice Department. It’s the people’s Justice Department,” he said in December.

One of the US Attorneys caught in the crossfire is Oregon US Attorney Billy Williams, who served as acting UA under Obama after his predecessor, Amanda Marshall, resigned in disgrace after a string of bizarre harassment accusations. Williams is responsible for the prosecution of dozens of antifa terrorists who committed waves of federal crimes during the summer riots in Portland. Perhaps Biden needs to install his prosecutor of choice to drop charges on his supporters.

The Oregonian reports “U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden is working with U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley to appoint a selection committee to interview and recommend candidates for the job. They will then recommend finalists to forward to the Biden administration for selection, according to the two Democratic senators.”

Which is ironic because they both supported the nomination of Williams four years ago.

One of the attorneys who may replace him is Vivek Kothari, of the law firm Markowitz Herbold. If that firm sounds vaguely familiar it’s because they are the law firm that was caught in a pay-for-play scandal by donating to high ranking politicians then getting their attorneys appointed to judge seats in Oregon.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

