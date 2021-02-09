https://hannity.com/media-room/this-16-white-noise-machine-will-help-you-fall-asleep-and-stay-relaxed-throughout-the-night/

posted by Mark Myerson – 2.05.21

You may not realize it, but more than half a million people in this country are registered deaf. Learning American Sign Language can help you connect with this community, and give you a new skill that can be useful in a variety of settings.

The Complete 2021 American Sign Language Master Class Bundle helps you become fluent in ASL, with 75 hours of video lessons. The training is usually priced at $99, but it’s now available to Hannity viewers for just $19.99 in a special deal.

If you work in emergency services or healthcare, knowing ASL can be really helpful. The language also provides the base for hand signals used in scuba diving.

This collection of courses takes you from beginner to advanced vocabulary through three levels. In addition, you’ll get a bonus course that focuses on ASL for babies and toddlers.

Through concise video lessons, you learn the ASL alphabet and common signs for everyday situations. Other tutorials teach you pronouns, numbers, days of the week, emergency signs, and more.

The training also looks at deaf etiquette. Conversations are a little different when the other person can’t hear you jump in, so it’s important to understand these unwritten rules.

Along with gaining valuable skills, this bundle helps you add to your résumé. Each course comes with a certificate of completion, and the training is actually worth 30 CPD credits.

Order today for just $19.99 to get unlimited lifetime access to all the courses, worth $99 in total.

