Three cast members of the Netflix cheerleading series “Cheer” have been arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with minors.

Last year, another star of the Emmy-winning series, Jeremiah “Jerry” Harris, was sued for “child exploitation and abuse” of twin brothers who were only 13-years-old at the time — then arrested a week later for “enticing an underage boy to produce sexually explicit videos and photos of himself.”

Harris was charged with one count of producing child pornography and later seven more counts related to allegations that he solicited sex from minors while at cheerleading competitions.

On Wednesday, another star of the show, Mitchell Ryan, 23, was arrested in Texas for “felony aggravated sexual assault of a child.” Law Enforcement Today reports that the assault allegedly occurred on June 24, 2020.

Robert Joseph Scianna Jr., a 25-year-old professional cheerleader who was also featured on the show, was arrested on February 3 and charged with “taking indecent liberties with a child and use of an electronic communication device to solicit sex.” He had messaged someone that he believed to be a 14-year-old boy and attempted to arrange a meeting in person.

“Hopefully if there are any more victims out there that for whatever reason, maybe because of his stature, didn’t want to come forward, that they reach out to the police department so we can investigate further,” Sergeant Winfred Lewis of the Chesterfield County Police Department in Virginia told Law Enforcement Today.

