https://www.oann.com/tony-perkins-donald-trump-has-long-term-leadership-role-to-play/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=tony-perkins-donald-trump-has-long-term-leadership-role-to-play

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:03 AM PT – Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council, called out Joe Biden’s unilateral executive orders and floated what long term leadership role former President Donald Trump may be able to have going forward.

One Americas John Hines has more.

