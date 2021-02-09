https://www.bizpacreview.com/2021/02/09/greg-kelly-dishes-on-off-the-record-meeting-with-trump-hes-in-high-spirits-on-top-of-everything-1027663/

Top-ranked Newsmax TV host Greg Kelly updated his viewers regarding President Donald Trump on Monday after meeting with the former president at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida over the weekend.

Kelly said he hooked up with Trump and played a round of golf with him on Sunday, adding that Trump was upbeat while describing him as being dialed into political issues and events and did not seem to be put off by his second impeachment trial the Senate is preparing to launch this week.

“Spent the weekend in Florida, I just got back this morning. I can’t go into too many details because it was off the record,” Kelly, a lieutenant colonel in the Marine Corps Reserves and a former AV-8B Harrier pilot, said as he began his show’s final segment.

“President Trump, spent some time with him yesterday on the golf course and I can tell you this — his spirits are high, he looks great, and he’s on top of everything, everything,” Kelly continued. “This guy does not look like he’s retired. Maybe someday I can tell you a few more details.”

Kelly then closed out his segment describing some back-and-forth with a National Guard soldier who was among a group of about a dozen who were instructing deplaning passengers to fill out COVID-related forms, later ripping Gov. Andrew Cuomo for ordering them into New York airports.

Cuomo Sending troops into AIRPORTS to assist with “COVID Tracking” is Off the Charts Stupid. It’s the soldiers who are most at risk (Hanging around airports) —2nd: we get Ordered around ENOUGH there by Homeland Security. These guys didn’t sign up to be school nurses! Withdraw! pic.twitter.com/kK7KM8MeoO — Greg Kelly (@gregkellyusa) February 9, 2021

Kelly has often voiced his support for Trump, who has since opened an Office of the Former President through which he intends to remain active in Republican politics.

“The office will be responsible for managing President Trump’s correspondence, public statements, appearances, and official activities to advance the interests of the United States and to carry on the agenda of the Trump Administration through advocacy, organizing, and public activism,” said an announcement on the Twitter-like platform Telegram.

Earlier in the show, Kelly interviewed 2016 Trump campaign manager and former presidential adviser Corey Lewandowski, who led off the interview by telling Kelly he had just gotten off the phone with Trump and that he wanted Kelly to know he was sending his best wishes.

“Without divulging too much information, just before I came on I was speaking with the former president from Mar-a-Lago and he said, one, to wish you the best and thank you for all the hard work that you’re doing here on this network,” Lewandowski said.

Kelly responded by telling Lewandowski that he had spent some time on Sunday with Trump.

“Did you notice, as I did, his spirits?” Kelly asked. “He’s very, very upbeat. He’s rarin’ to go, I think.”

“Well, the media will never tell you that,” Lewandowski replied. “They’ll say it’s all doom and gloom and that he’s miserable and his hunkered down but that’s just not the truth.

“I have the privilege to talk to him a lot. He’s very excited,” the former presidential adviser added, noting that Trump has dismissed the second “sham” impeachment trial set to begin Tuesday in the Senate.

“He has fought back every day and most of the media hate that,” Lewandowski said.

