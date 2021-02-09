https://www.dailywire.com/news/trey-gowdy-shreds-democrats-impeachment-case-youre-not-going-to-win

On Fox News Monday, former Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) ripped into the impeachment case that Democrats will use against former President Donald Trump starting on Tuesday as the Senate starts its impeachment trial, saying that the Democrats will not be successful in convicting the former president.

“Trey, at that vote that was taken in the Senate a couple of weeks back on Rand Paul’s motion, 45 senators voted that an impeachment trial post-presidency is unconstitutional,” Fox News reporter John Roberts said. “Do you expect that a trial over the coming days will suddenly cause enough of those senators to change their mind that they might actually convict the president?”

“I do not John. And I can tell you having done trial work when you start the trial with half of the jury thinking you shouldn’t even be there, you’re not going to win,” Gowdy responded. “None of those 45 will change their mind.”

“I think the Democrats in their haste to impeach this president for the second time picked the weakest of their arguments,” he continued. “I’m not suggesting they would have been successful on another argument. But a much better argument is okay, you were surprised that the siege took place. What did you do once you learned that it was happening? That is the better impeachment article, is what did the President do once the siege began, but they didn’t want to do that. So what you’re going to see next week on both sides, frankly, the defense will do this, too. You’re going to see these violent images, and then transposed above that will be the words of the president even though they’re not connected in time. It’s all for the court of public opinion. Nancy Pelosi admitted that last week is for the court of public opinion. It’s not for the 100 senators.”

SANDRA SMITH, FOX NEWS HOST: And the second impeachment trial of former President Trump begins tomorrow in the Senate. The House charged him with incitement of insurrection for his role in the deadly capital Riot on January 6. JOHN ROBERTS, FOX NEWS HOST: As lawmakers prepare for the start of the impeachment trial some are asking, what’s the point now that Donald Trump is out of office and some questioning whether or not the trial is even constitutional. Here to weigh in, Fox News contributor and former House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy. Trey, at that vote that was taken in the Senate a couple of weeks back on Rand Paul’s motion, 45 senators voted that an impeachment trial post presidency is unconstitutional. Do you expect that a trial over the coming days will suddenly cause enough of those senators to change their mind that they might actually convict the president? TREY GOWDY: I do not John. And I can tell you having done trial work when you start the trial with half of the jury thinking you shouldn’t even be there, you’re not going to win. None of those 45 will change their mind. ROBERTS: We heard that from the president’s lawyers earlier today and sort of their last glimpse of what their trial arguments are going to be before things open up tomorrow afternoon. I found this to be particularly intriguing. The only reference to force in the President’s speech on the sixth of January, was in taking pride in his administration’s creation of the Space Force. Mr. Trump never made any express or implied mention of weapons, the need for weapons or anything of the sort. It goes on to say, Mr. Trump used the word “fights” in the figurative sense of arguing or putting forth an extreme effort. GOWDY: John, I think the Democrats in their haste to impeach this president for the second time picked the weakest of their arguments. I’m not suggesting they would have been successful on another argument. But a much better argument is okay, you were surprised that the siege took place. What did you do once you learn that it was happening? That is the better impeachment article is what did the President do once the siege began, but they didn’t want to do that. So what you’re going to see next week on both sides, frankly, the defense will do this, too. You’re going to see these violent images, and then transposed above that will be the words of the president even though they’re not connected in time. It’s all for the court of public opinion. Nancy Pelosi admitted that last week is for the court of public opinion. It’s not for the 100 senators. ROBERTS: One of the things that we’re expecting the President’s defense team to bring up is statements that were made by Democrats over the past couple of years about Republicans, we put together a montage of that, this is what some of what at least, they’re expected to present at the trial. Listen here. … ROBERTS: Could this be a case of Democrats be careful what you wish for? GOWDY: Yeah, I mean, once again, they picked the dumbest of all impeachment articles. I mean you got Kamala Harris with Amy Coney Barrett, remember that mother of seven, and she’s telling the whole world that judge bear is coming after your health care and coming after your reproductive rights and coming after your voting rights. I mean, if you’re dumb enough to believe that that’s going to incite you … is play those clips and say, You know what, if you’re going to start penalizing hot political rhetoric, let’s do it for both sides.

