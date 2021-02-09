https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/trump-appointed-judge-extends-suspension-joe-bidens-illegal-100-day-deportation-freeze/

A federal judge in Texas on Tuesday extended the suspension of Joe Biden’s illegal 100-day deportation freeze.

Biden signed an Executive Order a couple weeks ago putting a “temporary” 100-day freeze on deportations of illegal aliens.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton immediately filed a lawsuit against the Biden Administration for its illegal deportation freeze.

Two weeks ago U.S. District Court Judge Drew Tipton in the Southern District of Texas, a Trump appointee, temporarily halted Biden’s deportation moratorium and today he extended his suspension.

TRENDING: LIVE STREAM VIDEO: President Trump Senate Impeachment Trial Starting at 1 PM Eastern on RSBN

Judge Tipton extended his suspension through February 23rd and said it will give the parties more time to “provide for a more fulsome record” to assist the court in “adjudicating Texas’s motion for a Preliminary Injunction.”

The judge also cited “the irreparable harm that would accrue to Texas if an extension” was not granted.

“Border states like Texas pay a particularly high price when the federal government fails to faithfully execute our country’s immigration laws,” Paxton wrote last month in his lawsuit.

Texas was the first state to sue the Biden Admin and AG Paxton won in under a week.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

