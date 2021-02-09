https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/trump-defense-lawyer-schoen-plays-compilation-video-democrats-calling-trumps-impeachment-since-day-one-presidency/

Donald Trump’s second show trial began Tuesday afternoon.

Donald Trump was impeached by the House last month for ‘inciting an insurrection’ during his January 6 rally at The Ellipse.

Lead House impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) lied in his opening statement Tuesday and said the Democrats’ case is “based on cold, hard facts.”

Liar Raskin played a deceptively edited video of Trump to distort the facts.

Trump’s lead defense lawyer David Schoen argued that Trump wasn’t given any semblance of due process because he was never given the opportunity to confront the evidence.

Schoen also said the rabid House impeachment managers are trying to change to Constitution so they can go after one man they hate the most: President Trump.

“Going forward with this impeachment trial of a former president of the United States is unconstitutional…and, as a matter of policy, it is wrong as wrong can be, for all of us as a nation,” Schoen said.

Schoen played a compilation video of Democrats calling for Trump’s impeachment since day one of his presidency.

WATCH:

Trump defense attorney David Schoen plays a compilation video of Democrats calling for President Trump’s impeachment since the day he took office pic.twitter.com/39qH2Vbbne — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 9, 2021

