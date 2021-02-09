https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-jr-preparing-trip-to-wyoming-to-campaign-against-cheney_3690847.html

Donald Trump Jr. is gearing up for a trip to Wyoming to campaign against Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump.

The president’s son told Politico he is preparing to travel to the state. “I hear it’s lovely during primary season,” he told the news outlet.

Cheney issued a scathing statement announcing her intention to vote in favor of impeachment. Several Democrats cited her remarks in the debate ahead of the impeachment vote on Jan. 13.

Republican firebrand Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) has already traveled to Wyoming to rally against Cheney.

“The truth is that the establishment in both political parties have teamed up to screw our fellow Americans for generations,” Gaetz told a crowd in Wyoming on Jan. 28. “Now in Washington, D.C., the private insider club of Joe Biden, Mitch McConnell, Mitt Romney, Nancy Pelosi, and Liz Cheney, they want to return our government to its default setting—enriching them, making them more powerful at our expense. But we can stop ’em and it starts right here in Wyoming.”

Trump Jr. had called into the rally and told to the crowd via speakerphone that Cheney had done little for the Republican Party in terms of raising money and recruiting new members.

“It’s time to have a change at the top. It’s time to have people that are going to start representing the people, not their own agendas, not their own nonsense, but their constituency,” Trump Jr. said.

The president’s son cautioned the crowd against backing the first challenger that comes along and to vet the candidates before rallying behind Cheney’s challenger.

“We have some time. Let’s find the right one,” he said. “Let’s not split this vote up and blow our opportunity to get rid of a RINO [Republican In Name Only].”

At least two Republicans have already declared their intention to run against Cheney in the Republican primary in 2022, including state Sen. Anthony Bouchard (R-Wyo.).

Cheney’s office did not respond to an emailed request for comment.

The Wyoming Republican Party voted on Feb. 6 to censure Cheney for her impeachment vote. Days earlier, U.S. House Republicans voted to keep Cheney, elder daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, in her leadership role.

Cheney, the third-ranking House GOP leader, said on Feb. 7 she was undeterred by the censure vote and criticism from some House Republicans and will not resign or back off on her repudiation of Trump.

She suggested that if she were in the Senate, she might vote to convict Trump over his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. Trump’s trial in the Senate begins Tuesday.

“I would listen to the testimony—I would listen to the evidence,” Cheney told “Fox News Sunday.” “I obviously believe and did then that what we already know is enough for his impeachment. What we already know does constitute the gravest violation of his oath of office by any president in the history of the country, and this is not something that we can simply look past or pretend didn’t happen or try to move on.”

