https://noqreport.com/2021/02/09/trump-supporters-are-the-real-target-of-this-sham-impeachment/

Is this really about keeping President Trump out of future office? That’s what Democrats and even some Republicans are giving as an excuse to continue with the impeachment trial in the Senate this week. Is that the real reason? No. Even if we dismiss this idiocy of trying to ban an American and a former president from running for office over the false evidence they used to impeach him in the first place, there’s an even bigger reason they’re lying.

Allegedly, they beat him in the 2020 election. While millions of Americans believe that it was a rigged election, mainstream media has declared it anathema to discuss voter fraud. If they beat him fair and square, then the last thing they should want to do is bar him from running in 2024. When someone was beatable once, they should be easier to beat the second time. That is, unless there was rampant, widespread voter fraud and a massive cover-up afterwards.

And still there are more reasons this couldn’t be the reason for the impeachment trial of a private citizen. All we need to do is look at the case of Alcee Hastings. According to ABC News:

In near-daily meetings, Democratic impeachment managers and lawyers have been discussing how to best make their case to the narrowly divided Senate — focusing on the seventeen Republicans required to convict Trump and the desire to bar him from seeking office in the future. The vote to bar Trump from holding any elected office would require a simple majority, following a vote to convict from two-thirds of the Senate.

Bryon Preston at PJ Media reported yesterday in an article titled, “If Impeaching Trump Is About Preventing Him From Holding Future Office, Why Is Democrat Alcee Hastings So Powerful in the House?“:

He was impeached by the United States House of Representatives and convicted by the Senate. He was kicked out of his judgeship in 1989. So what happened after Hastings’ shameful episode in which he was convicted of serious criminal corruption in office? Was he tossed out of polite society never to be heard from again? Did the Democrats shun him and prevent him from ever holding federal office again? Sadly, no. Four years later he ran for the U.S. House — a federal office — from Florida and he won. He joined the House Democratic caucus and is still in the House to this very day.

This is about impeaching US. Yes, they want to get their revenge against President Trump. That’s definitely part of it. But the primary reason to hold this impeachment sham hearing is to convict US, Trump-supporters, and to gaslight us into believing we were mistaken to embrace the notion of making America great again.

Allegedly defeating him was not enough, and they realize this now that his support has only grown since Inauguration Day. They feel the need to destroy our spirits and condemn us for our conservative beliefs. That is the primary reason they’re moving forward with an impeachment trial that is bound to fail.

This is about globalism. It’s about convicting the truth. It’s about advancing their Neo-Marxist plans, as we discussed in the latest episode of NOQ Report. We also discussed rising federalism and the minimum wage debacle.

States move to take back their rights against the Biden regime

From a NOQ Report article earlier today:

Limited-government federalism is what most of the founders envisioned as a permanent ideology guiding this nation through history. They wanted power divided not only between branches of government but also between the jurisdictions. Thomas Jefferson wanted a government in which states were supreme. Alexander Hamilton wanted states and the national government to share powers. What we have today would be opposed by both as Washington DC holds supremacy against the Constitution itself.

Follow NOQ Report on



States are pushing back. We started seeing this happening under Barack Obama as conservative states went after the federal government over his massive overreach. Then, Democrats learned to embrace federalism under President Trump, particularly as it pertained to sanctuary status and immigration policies. Now, Republican states are pushing back against the Biden regime, which in its early days has already demonstrated a willingness to overstep their boundaries more so than his two predecessors.

The minimum wage hike is more than a job-killer. It’s a nation killer.

From a NOQ Report article yesterday:

The 1.4 million jobs projected by the OMB is likely low. The “nonpartisan” group has been notoriously bad at predicting anything. But if we look more closely at the other effects of a minimum wage hike, that’s where it becomes a clearly existential threat.

There’s an evolution that happens to businesses based on progress, both technological and societal. The carriage industry didn’t fail. It was replaced by the automotive industry. Currently, we’re seeing an evolution in many industries as automation and technological replacements for workers are becoming more prevalent. Many fast food restaurants are reducing their workforce by incorporating ordering kiosks, for example. But Biden’s minimum wage hike will accelerate the evolution unnaturally. As I noted in the latest episode of Conservative News Briefs, it will be like watching industries walking carefully down the stairs representing the evolution of their business models, only to be shoved down those stairs by the minimum wage hike.

An impeachment trial that cannot succeed against a man they want to disappear makes no sense on its surface. But when we take into account the effect they desire for it to have on his base, it becomes clear we’re the real targets.

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

