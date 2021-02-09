https://redstate.com/bonchie/2021/02/09/trumps-impeachment-defense-was-a-dumpster-fire-today-but-im-not-sure-it-matters-n324487
About The Author
Related Posts
Dave Portnoy Goes Nuclear On Robinhood After the App Shuts Down Trading to Protect the Elite
January 28, 2021
Watch: Tulsi Gabbard Tears John Brennan, Adam Schiff, and the Big Tech Oligarchs Apart
January 26, 2021
Conservative Intellectual Dr. Walter E. Williams Passes Away at 83
December 2, 2020
Prager U Effortlessly Explains and Destroys the 1619 Project
December 1, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy