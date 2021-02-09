https://www.dailywire.com/news/tucker-on-biden-immigration-agenda-axing-operation-targeting-sex-offenders

Fox News host Tucker Carlson slammed President Joe Biden during his monologue on Monday night over his immigration policies, which include his enforcement and removal policies inside America’s borders.

Carlson began the segment by noting the measures that U.S. officials have taken during the pandemic to curtail the spread of the coronavirus and how some Democratic officials have flaunted their own rules. Carlson then reported that his show has learned that the Biden administration is allegedly releasing illegal aliens into the U.S. without being tested for the coronavirus.

“Tonight, we’ve learned the Joe Biden administration is releasing 1000s of foreign nationals living here illegally into American neighborhoods without bothering to test them for the Coronavirus,” Carlson said. “People from countries with high infection rates living in crowded conditions sent forth into the American population, like COVID isn’t real. That’s happening. It is the official policy of the U.S. government.”

Carlson read quotes from top officials who have sounded the alarm over what has happened and then questioned the Biden administration’s actions and motives.

“But if that seems crazy, disconnected from reality, it is a small part of the administration’s immigration policy, a policy that seems designed to hurt the United States as profoundly as possible,” Carlson said. “In an internal memo sent last week, ICE officials announced the administration is suspending something called Operation Talon, that operation targeted sex offenders, but no more. Illegal alien sex offenders are now a protected class. Then a day after that another internal ICE memo announced the quote, ‘effective immediately, the Biden administration would stop deporting illegal aliens who’ve been convicted of drug offenses, assault, DUI, money laundering, property crimes, fraud, tax evasion, or who have gang tattoos.’ Going forward, any illegal alien charged with a crime, but not yet convicted of a crime would also be safe from deportation.”

“The question is motive. Why are they doing this?” Carlson asked. “Even if you thought the United States badly needed more low skilled workers in the middle of an employment crisis, even if you believe that, even if you believe that your right to cheap housekeeping is more important than the right of the American middle class to exist, and many of our leaders emphatically do believe that, how exactly do you explain suspending the hunt for sex offenders?”

“How is that a good idea for anyone? How is it a good idea to release illegal aliens in the middle of a pandemic without even testing them for the coronavirus? How does all of that conceivably help you as an American, as someone who pays for all of this stuff?” he continued. “Well, of course, it doesn’t help you. But helping you is not the point, no one’s even pretending the point of this was to help you. It’s the opposite. The point is to punish you. When we release people who break our laws without even bothering to test them for the virus, the same virus we’ve used as a pretext for wrecking your life, what we’re really saying in the clearest possible terms is we don’t like you. This isn’t a policy. It’s an act of aggression. It’s designed to humiliate you and demoralize you. Reckless and destructive immigration policy is the penalty you are paying for your white supremacy. It’s almost too dark to believe that’s their motive. Too dark to believe it’s real, but it is. And over on MSNBC they’re saying it out loud.”

The Washington Post reported Sunday on the sweeping changes to immigration enforcement under the Biden administration:

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is preparing to issue new guidelines to agents this week that could sharply curb arrests and deportations … While ICE’s new operational plans are not yet final, interim instructions sent to senior officials point to a major shift in enforcement. Agents will no longer seek to deport immigrants for crimes such as driving under the influence and assault, and will focus instead on national security threats, recent border crossers and people completing prison and jail terms for aggravated felony convictions. … Emails among senior immigration officials show them eschewing most enforcement activity while waiting for more permanent guidance to be issued in the coming days. ICE officials also canceled Operation Talon, a nationwide operation targeting sex offenders subject to deportation that had been planned in the final weeks of the Trump administration, emails show.

According to the Post, Acting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement director Tae Johnson emailed senior officials, stating, “Generally, these convictions would not include drug based crimes (less serious offenses), simple assault, DUI, money laundering, property crimes, fraud, tax crimes, solicitation, or charges without convictions.”

“They’ve abolished ICE without abolishing ICE. The pendulum swing is so extreme,” one official told the Post. “It literally feels like we’ve gone from the ability to fully enforce our immigration laws to now being told to enforce nothing.”

