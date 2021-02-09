https://justthenews.com/nation/free-speech/trump-will-never-return-twitter-after-official-clarifies-his-ban-permanent?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A top Twitter executive on Wednesday reinforced the social media company’s position on suspending users whose content incites violence, saying former President Trump is permanently banned under those rules.

“The way our policies work, when you’re removed from the platform, you’re removed from the platform, whether you’re a commentator, you’re a CFO or you are a former or current public official,” Ned Segal, Twitter’s chief financial officer, told CNBC.

Upon further questioning on whether Trump would one day be allowed back on the social media platform, Segal explained that their policies don’t allow people to come back after they have been removed.

He also said: “Our policies are designed to make sure that people are not inciting violence, and if anybody does that, we would have to remove them from the service and our policies don’t allow people to come back.”

Trump’s account was blocked after comments he made at a rally minutes before the Jan. 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol Building.

