Two men linked to the Netflix documentary “Cheer” have been arrested, according to USA Today, on charges relating to sexual misconduct with minors.

“Cheer” took a spotlight in September after authorities arrested its breakout star, Jerry Harris, on charges of child pornography.

The popular Emmy award-winning docuseries follows the Navarro College Bulldog Cheer team.

What are the details?



On Friday, the outlet reported that authorities in Virginia arrested 25-year-old Robert Joseph Scianna Jr. on felony charges of taking indecent liberties with a child and using an electronic communication device to solicit sex. He is being held without bond in the Chesterfield County Jail.

A spokesperson for the Chesterfield County Police Department told the outlet that police said Scianna Jr. “arranged to meet a juvenile whom he met through a social media platform for sex.”

Sgt. Winifred Lewis of the Chesterfield County Police Department said that Scianna Jr. — whom USA Today described as a “choreographer with a large international fanbase” — reportedly messaged a minor believed to be a 14-year-old boy. However, authorities said they arrested Scianna Jr. before the encounter could take place.

“He likely has a lot of possible contact with juveniles, with underage kids,” Lewis said. “Hopefully if there are any more victims out there that for whatever reason, maybe because of his stature, didn’t want to come forward, that they reach out to the police department so we can investigate further.”

Authorities arrested a second man in Texas on Wednesday — 23-year-old Mitchell Ryan — who was a member of the Navarro College cheer team and charged him with felony aggravated sexual assault of a child relating to an incident that reportedly took place in July.

The outlet reported that Ryan posted bond Friday and was released from jail.

Ryan’s attorney, Jeremy Rosenthal, said that his client and family are living in a nightmare.

“We look forward to Dallas County hearing the truth and this case being over,” Rosenthal said in a statement on the arrest.

What else?

In September, authorities arrested 21-year-old Harris on charges of child pornography. He is facing a variety of felony charges including “sexual exploitation of children and transportation with intent for illicit sexual conduct,” the outlet noted.

When reached for comment, a spokesperson for Netflix pointed to a previous remark made in response to Harris’ arrest.

“Like everyone, we are shocked by the news,” the original statement read. “Any abuse of minors is a terrible crime and we respect the legal process.”

