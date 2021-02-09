https://www.dailywire.com/news/two-more-men-linked-to-netflix-doc-charged-with-sexual-misconduct-with-minors

Two more male cheerleaders linked to popular Netflix docuseries “Cheer” have been charged with crimes relating to alleged sexual misconduct involving minors.

The Emmy award-wining documentary, which follows the Navarro College Bulldogs Cheer team, was tainted with allegations concerning the sexual misconduct of children when “Cheer” star Jerry Harris was arrested on child pornography charges in September.

“Robert Joseph Scianna Jr., a 25-year-old coach and choreographer with a large international fanbase, was arrested Wednesday in Virginia and charged with felony counts of taking indecent liberties with a child and using an electronic communication device to solicit sex, according to the Chesterfield County Police Department,” USA TODAY reported Friday. “Police said he arranged to meet a juvenile whom he met through a social media platform for sex. Scianna could not be reached Friday for comment.”

Sgt. Winfred Lewis said Scianna messaged someone he believed to be a 14-year-old boy and arranged to meet them. The 25-year-old was arrested before that meeting took place.

“He likely has a lot of possible contact with juveniles, with underage kids,” Lewis said, according to the report. “Hopefully if there are any more victims out there that for whatever reason, maybe because of his stature, didn’t want to come forward, that they reach out to the police department so we can investigate further.”

Scianna is being held without bond in the Chesterfield County Jail.

“Mitchell Ryan, a member of the Navarro College cheer team featured in ‘Cheer,’ was arrested Wednesday in Texas. Ryan, 23, was charged with felony aggravated sexual assault of a child relating to an incident that allegedly occurred July 24, Dallas County Sheriff’s Department records show,” the report added.

Ryan reportedly posted bond Friday and was released from jail.

As noted by Deadline in September, Netflix snagged its first Emmy in the unstructured reality category with “Cheer.”

The award came 24 hours after Harris was arrested on child pornography charges. The 21-year-old is now facing numerous felony charges, “including sexual exploitation of children and transportation with intent for illicit sexual conduct,” USA TODAY reported.

Netflix has not released a new comment on the allegations concerning Scianna and Ryan, instead directing USA TODAY to a previous statement they released in relation to Harris’ alleged misconduct. “Like everyone we are shocked by this news. Any abuse of minors is a terrible crime and we respect the legal process,” the statement read.

The U.S. All Star Federation (USASF), the nation’s governing body for all star cheerleading and dance, immediately suspended Scianna, “but did not suspend Ryan until after USA TODAY published the allegations against him on Friday,” USA TODAY outlined, noting that the USASF had been aware of the allegations against Ryan since October.

“When USASF received a complaint in late October against Mr. Ryan, we immediately ensured that it had been reported to law enforcement and later began an investigation of our own, which was ongoing when he was arrested,” the governing body said in a statement.

