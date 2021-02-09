https://justthenews.com/nation/un-atomic-energy-group-says-iran-producing-nuclear-grade-uranium-metal-report?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Iran has started producing nuclear-grade uranium metal, the United Nations’ atomic energy group said in a confidential report Wednesday, according to news reports.

The confidential report was given by U.N.’s International Atomic Energy Agency to its members and states Iran had on Monday produced a small amount of uranium metal, after importing new equipment into a nuclear facility that is under IAEA inspection, reports The Wall Street Journal.

Iran’s production of the uranium metal, which can be used to form the core of nuclear weapons, violates a 2015 international accord. The production also is of worldwide concern because it goes beyond uranium enrichment, which can be used for civilian purposes, the Journal also reports.

