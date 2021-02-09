https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/unmasked-video-provides-information-evidence-surrounding-2020-election/

A new video labeled “Unmasked” provides 16 minutes of evidence of the election fraud in the 2020 election.

This new video named “Unmasked” provides evidence of election fraud in the 2020 election. Results in Michigan, Georgia and Wisconsin were basically impossible per the analysis provided in the video and previous reports.

In addition, the video shows the unbelievable and impossible patterns of results we provided months ago which we labeled the “Drop and Roll” (see our video below):

Unmasked also provides evidence showing the ‘roll’ portion of the drop and roll where the results, as we observed, were all proportionately the same for the remaining vote counts.

This raises serious red flags.

Below is the video “Unmasked”:

[embedded content]

Unmasked – Have we uncovered the truth about the 2020 election_ from Tyrone Steele on Vimeo.

