The governing body of the Chicago Teachers Union agreed on Monday to allow its 28,000 rank-and-file members to vote on a tentative deal with the third-largest U.S. school district to gradually reopen classrooms amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the union’s 600-member House of Delegates also overwhelmingly passed a resolution of “no confidence” against Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago School District leaders with whom the teachers have clashed over the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus safety, the union announced on Twitter.

Unlikely Virus Leaked From China Lab

The CCP virus most likely first appeared in humans after jumping from an animal, a team of international and Chinese scientists looking for the origins of COVID-19 said Tuesday.

A closely watched visit by World Health Organization experts to Wuhan—the Chinese city where the first COVID-19 cases were discovered—did not dramatically change the current understanding of the early days of the pandemic, said Peter Ben Embarek, the leader of the WHO mission.

UK Threatens 10-Year Prison Terms for Quarantine Rule Breakers

Travelers who break Britain’s COVID-19 quarantine rules will face fines and jail terms of up to 10 years, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Tuesday.

Under new rules that will come into force on Feb. 15, anyone traveling to the UK from a country on the UK’s travel ban list will be required to quarantine in a government-approved facility for a period of 10 days, at the cost of £1,750 ($2,412) for an individual traveling alone, Hancock announced in Parliament.

Britain to Bring in Hotel Quarantine

Britain said it would bring in tighter border controls from Feb. 15 to help guard the country against new variants of COVID-19, requiring hotel quarantine in England for those arriving from the most high-risk countries.

Arrivals will have to quarantine in assigned hotels which they will book before departure and pay £1,750 ($2,412) per traveler. Security would be present at the hotels. More details will be published on Thursday, added Hancock. The government said it had contracted 16 hotels for an initial 4,600 rooms and it would secure more as they are needed.

Fauci Predicts Mask Mandates Could End in Late Fall

Infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said Monday that he would not support lifting mask mandates until the threat infection hazard posed by the CCP virus is “so low it’s not a threat at all,” adding that it’s possible this could come in late fall.

Fauci was responding to a question by Fox News’ Brett Baier, who asked about the dynamics of the outbreak and, specifically, when Americans might expect to be able to attend sporting events, theaters, or concerts without a mask.

Mexico Reports 3,868 New Cases, 531 Deaths

Mexico’s health ministry on Monday reported 3,868 new confirmed CCP virus cases and 531 more confirmed fatalities from COVID-19, bringing the total to 1,936,013 cases and 166,731 deaths.

The government says the real number of infected people and the death toll in Mexico are both likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

